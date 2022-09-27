Happy Navratri 2022 Day 2: Worship Maa Brahmacharini; Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Mantra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Navratri 2022 Day 2: Worship Maa Brahmacharini

Happy Navratri 2022 Day 2: On the second day of Shardiya Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped. She is a form of Durga. Here the word 'Brahma' means penance and 'Brahmacharini' means - one who practices penance. A person who worships Goddess Brahmacharini gets victory in all his work. Maa Brahmacharini, wears white clothes, holds a chanting rosary in her right hand and a kamandal in her left hand. Worshiping her increases the power of chanting and penance inside the person. The Goddess also gives a message to her devotees that success can be achieved only through hard work. It is said that due to the teachings of Narad ji, Mother Brahmacharini had done a hard penance to please Lord Shiva. That is why she is also called Tapascharini. She worshipped him by eating the leaves that fell on the ground for several thousand years and later she stopped eating the leaves, giving her a name Aparna.

Sharadiya Navratri Day 2 Shubh Muhurta

Dwitiya Tithi has started from 03:09 AM on 27th September till 02:28 AM on the next day 28th September.

Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi

Things you will need: Flowers, roli, akshat, sandalwood, milk, curd, sugar, honey paan and supari.

For worshipping goddess Brahmacharini, start by enchanting the mantra 'ऊं ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नम:।'

Bathe the goddess with Panchamrit - a mixture of honey, sugar, milk, yogurt, and ghee. Offer roli, akshat and flowers. Goddess Brahmacharini is said to be fond of hibiscus and lotus flowers, offering a garland made by these flowers would be great.

Now while holding a flower in your right hand, enchant the mantras given below:

Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja Mantra

Shlok

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलु| देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा ||

ध्यान मंत्र

वन्दे वांछित लाभायचन्द्रार्घकृतशेखराम्।

जपमालाकमण्डलु धराब्रह्मचारिणी शुभाम्॥

गौरवर्णा स्वाधिष्ठानस्थिता द्वितीय दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम।

धवल परिधाना ब्रह्मरूपा पुष्पालंकार भूषिताम्॥

परम वंदना पल्लवराधरां कांत कपोला पीन।

पयोधराम् कमनीया लावणयं स्मेरमुखी निम्ननाभि नितम्बनीम्॥

Offer a sugar bhog to the goodess and give paan, supari and dakshina to a pandit. Perform aarti and seek blessings.

