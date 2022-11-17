Aaj Ka Panchang 18 Nov: Know Friday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang 18 Nov: Know Friday's panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang 18 Nov: Today is the ninth date of Marshish Krishna Paksha and Friday. Navami Tithi will be at 9.33 am today morning, after that Dashami Tithi will start. After passing the whole day today, Vaidhriti Yoga will remain till late night till 1.12 am. Along with this, there will be Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra till 11.08 am tonight. Apart from this, from 10 o'clock tonight there will be Bhadra of the earth.

Auspicious time

Navami date - 9:33 in the morning

Vaidhriti Yoga - till 1.12 in the night

Prithvi Lok - 10:01 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 10:46 am to 12:06 pm

Mumbai - 11:00 am to 12:24 pm

Chandigarh - 10:49 am to 12:08 pm

Lucknow - 10:31 am to 11:52 am

Bhopal - 10:43 am to 12:05 pm

Kolkata - 09:59 am to 11:22 am

Ahmedabad - 11:02 am to 12:24 pm

Chennai - 10:28 am to 11:54 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:43 am

Sunset - 5:27 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him every morning at 7.30 a.m. in Predictions on India TV)

Also read: Horoscope Today, November 17: Beneficial day for Aries & Gemini, know about other zodiac signs

Also read: Aaj Ka Panchang 17 November 2022: Know Thursday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Read More Astrology News