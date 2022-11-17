Aaj Ka Panchang 18 Nov: Know Friday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Thursday, November 17, 2022
     
Aaj Ka Panchang 18 November 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Published on: November 17, 2022 22:38 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 18 Nov: Today is the ninth date of Marshish Krishna Paksha and Friday. Navami Tithi will be at 9.33 am today morning, after that Dashami Tithi will start. After passing the whole day today, Vaidhriti Yoga will remain till late night till 1.12 am. Along with this, there will be Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra till 11.08 am tonight. Apart from this, from 10 o'clock tonight there will be Bhadra of the earth.

Auspicious time

Navami date - 9:33 in the morning

Vaidhriti Yoga - till 1.12 in the night
Prithvi Lok - 10:01 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 10:46 am to 12:06 pm
Mumbai - 11:00 am to 12:24 pm
Chandigarh - 10:49 am to 12:08 pm
Lucknow - 10:31 am to 11:52 am
Bhopal - 10:43 am to 12:05 pm
Kolkata - 09:59 am to 11:22 am
Ahmedabad - 11:02 am to 12:24 pm
Chennai - 10:28 am to 11:54 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:43 am
Sunset - 5:27 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him every morning at 7.30 a.m. in Predictions on India TV)

