Horoscope Today, November 17: Beneficial day for Aries & Gemini, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, November 17

Horoscope Today, November 17: Today is the Ashtami date of Marshish Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Ashtami Tithi will be at 7.57 am today, after that Navami Tithi will start. After crossing the whole day today, Indra Yoga will remain till 1:24 in the late night. Along with this, Magha Nakshatra will remain for 9 minutes tonight. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 17th November for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be your lucky number and lucky color.

Aries

Today your day will be beneficial. You will make a new friend which will benefit you. Whatever work you do with divine help, you will get success in it. The elder son will be selected for a government job, due to which there will be an atmosphere of laughter and happiness in the whole house. Your respect will increase in the society. You will have a different identity among people. Lawyers will make good profit from their clients today.

Taurus

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. If you are interested in singing, you can get a chance to sing on a good platform. Your good personality will help you to stand out in the society. Will go to his friend's house to inquire about the health of his elder son. Will meet a big businessman in connection with a new project, so that you can get help in the project. The dream of buying a bike, which has been in the making for a long time, will be fulfilled today.

Gemini

Today will be your day of progress. Will take full care of the cleanliness around you. You will have trouble in completing your work, for this you will be able to complete the work by relying on your ability. There is a possibility of loss in the agriculture sector today, so be aware of the safety of your crops so that you will avoid that loss. You may get a chance to meet a respected person. Due to some of your important work, you will have to change your place of residence.

Cancer

Today you will start your day with yoga practice. It is very important for everyone to do yoga because it keeps our body healthy and healthy. You will get success even after working less hard in some work, due to which your mood will be good. Can make a plan to go to a function. Where you can meet a distant relative. Today the players playing hockey will be encouraged by their coach, so that they can perform well in the playing field. Start your work only after taking the blessings of elders.

Leo

Today your day will be very excited. You will feel good on helping an elderly person. Stay away from the company of bad people and adopt goodness which will make your life more beautiful. At this time people will be very eager to hear and know your best ideas. Whatever you want to convince them, you can easily get them convinced. Science teachers will have a very busy day today. Work on your tasks successfully so that no one can do your back biting.

Virgo

Your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. The students will be taken on a tour to a zoo from their school. Will maintain the speed of work even if you are busy in your work. Your disappointment will end and all work will be done well. Control your tendency to express your authority, it can affect your work. Will get some religious lesson done at home, due to which there will be happiness in the house. Will spend time with our children today by playing games at home.

Libra

Today you will have a good day. Will take the spouse to a nice palace for dinner, which will increase mutual love. Stopped works will be completed and new works will start well. Change in business will not be appropriate, so do something good. Harmony in family relations will increase and mutual love will be more. In terms of career, you may have more responsibilities than your capacity. Take any decision carefully. There is a need to avoid bad company. Will get the support of parents from the family.

Scorpio

Today you will feel full of energy. Stay away from hostile neighbors. Women doing beauty parlour course will have a good day. To make the business successful, will hold a meeting among its employees. It will be a very exciting day for teachers because they will be honored for good education. You will take decisions based on your mind. But they will prove to be beneficial only in terms of finance. If you face all the challenges that have come in front, then success will also be within your reach.

Sagittarius

Today your confidence level will be high. Will learn some technical education which will make your future bright. It will be a great day for the businessmen doing transport business. Your father will demand some important item, which you will have to fulfill. The case going on in the court will come in your favor, due to which your family members will celebrate. It can be a great day for the budding writers of this zodiac because your articles or your book can be published by a famous publisher. But you have to give up some of the comforts of the present for a better future. You will remain positive even in difficult situations, due to which you will be successful in doing your work.

Capricorn

Today your day will be happy. Due to the change of weather, you have to be alert towards health. Your career will now be adorned in a completely new form. You can go to meet an old friend at his house. Which can help you to overcome your personal problems. To run the business smoothly, you have to take the advice of an expert. Your health will remain fit and fine.

Aquarius

Today you will have a great day. Students will have to take cooperation from their juniors about their project and will also have to teach them about the project. Will go on a trip somewhere far away for entertainment with family members. You will go to visit a friend's house and inquire about his health. If earlier there was a rift with a relative, then it is a good day to improve the relationship. Enemies will keep distance from you. Your health will be at its best today and your mind will be happy.

Pisces

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Will go on a foreign trip with colleagues, due to which you will get profit in your business. Some new happiness is going to come in the middle of married life, due to which you will be more happy. You will have a good time with the children. With the blessings of elders, you will get success soon. Will show you a good doctor for eye problem, due to which you will get relief. You can also go to the market till evening to buy household items. Carry a little more money in your pocket while leaving because today the expenses may increase. Offering durva to Ganesh ji will improve the financial condition. Your health will be fine.

