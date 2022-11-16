Wednesday, November 16, 2022
     
  Aaj Ka Panchang 17 November 2022: Know Thursday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 17 November 2022: Know Thursday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 17 November 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2022 19:03 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 17 November 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 17 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 17 November 2022: Today is the Ashtami date of Marshish Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Ashtami Tithi will be at 7.57 am this morning, after that Navami Tithi will start. After completing the whole day today, Indra Yoga will remain till 1:24 am late at night. Along with this, Magha Nakshatra will remain for 9 minutes tonight.

Auspicious time

Ashtami date - 7:57 in the morning

Indra Yoga - late night till 1.24 am
Magha Nakshatra - till 9.09 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - from 01:26 pm to 02:46 pm
Mumbai - from 01:48 pm to 03:12 pm
Chandigarh - from 01:27 pm to 02:46 pm
Lucknow - from 01:12 pm to 02:33 pm
Bhopal - from 01:28 pm to 02:50 pm
Kolkata - from 12:44 pm to 02:07 pm
Ahmedabad - from 01:47 pm to 03:09 pm
Chennai - 01:20 pm to 02:46 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:43 am 
Sunset - 5:27 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

