Aaj Ka Panchang 17 November 2022: Know Thursday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 17 November 2022: Today is the Ashtami date of Marshish Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Ashtami Tithi will be at 7.57 am this morning, after that Navami Tithi will start. After completing the whole day today, Indra Yoga will remain till 1:24 am late at night. Along with this, Magha Nakshatra will remain for 9 minutes tonight.

Auspicious time

Ashtami date - 7:57 in the morning

Indra Yoga - late night till 1.24 am

Magha Nakshatra - till 9.09 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - from 01:26 pm to 02:46 pm

Mumbai - from 01:48 pm to 03:12 pm

Chandigarh - from 01:27 pm to 02:46 pm

Lucknow - from 01:12 pm to 02:33 pm

Bhopal - from 01:28 pm to 02:50 pm

Kolkata - from 12:44 pm to 02:07 pm

Ahmedabad - from 01:47 pm to 03:09 pm

Chennai - 01:20 pm to 02:46 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:43 am

Sunset - 5:27 pm

