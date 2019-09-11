Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat September 10 episode: All of us sorely miss the absence of Arun Jaitley

Aaj Ki Baat September 10 episode with India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma

Memories refuse to fade even as 17 days have passed since the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. His friends, acquaintances and admirers across the political spectrum remembered the departed leader at a condolence meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling Jaitley as "mera chhota dost" (my young friend) said "I miss my young friend each moment...We all have so many memories about Arunji , but think about me who had a long association with him for 30-35 years".

In an emotional tone, the Prime Minister said, "One should never face a situation, when one has to offer condolences to a friend younger in age." Modi is 69, and Jaitley passed away at the age of 67.

NCP President Sharad Pawar, aged 78, said: "Today I am unhappy with Arun Ji, because he had no right to go before me."

Words are inadequate to describe Arun Jaitley's talent and his multi-faceted personality. He was a gem of an individual - a man who never revealed to others, nor ever worried about his own difficulties. He was always ready to help out others in need. He always thought about how best to work for the society and the nation at large. He used to give sound advice to friends how to come out of tricky situations.

Arun had a huge repository of knowledge, and with his passing away, the world is the loser. The void that his passing away has created may be difficult to fill up.

