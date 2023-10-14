West Bengal: Massive fire at edible oil godown in Howrah, 15 engines working to douse it

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Massive fire at edible oil godown

West Bengal: A massive fire broke out at a godown of edible oil in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday morning. According to officials, the fire broke out at the godown of Emami Agrotech in Bhagabatipur in the Sankrail police station area around 6.30 am, they said.

Fifteen fire engines were working to bring the blaze under control and no casualties have been reported till now. The officials said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier a massive fire broke out at a perfume godown in Kolkata on September 30. According to the officials, the godown that caught fire is situated in the Elliot Road area in Kolkata. Upon receiving the information about the fire, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

(with inputs from agencies)