Setback for Mamata Banerjee, TMC MLA Tapas Roy likely to join BJP

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, political tensions in West Bengal have heightened amid speculation that several notable figures from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including MLA Tapas Roy, may quit the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), giving a big blow to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said sources.

According to sources, recent developments have indicated Roy's dissatisfaction in various contexts, fueling speculation about his potential switch to the BJP.

ED raids Tapas Roy's residence

Earlier in January this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the residence of Baranagar MLA Tapas Roy in connection with the alleged irregularities in civic body recruitment.

During this incident, individuals like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Naushad Siddiqui, and Sajal Ghosh were seen extending support to Tapas, while no members of the Trinamool Congress stood by him. This perceived lack of support has allegedly intensified Tapas's dissatisfaction, widening the gap between him and the party and sparking discussions about his resignation.

