TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alters social media bio: Removes party's name from X account

In a significant alteration, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson and senior leader Kunal Ghosh replaced his affiliation with "journalist" and "social activist" in his bio on X, sparking rumours about his potential departure from the party.

Earlier in his last tweet on Thursday, Ghosh stated: "Incompetent, group-centric, and selfish leaders. Will continue to deceive all year round, yet faces tough competition from Didi, Abhishek, @AITCofficial. Victory depends on the enthusiasm of party workers, not personal gain, which may not be repeated."