West Bengal: 41 students disqualified for entering exam halls with phones, Minister suspects 'conspiracy'

As many as 41 students were disqualified after they were found having mobile handsets during the class 12 board exams in West Bengal, an official said on Thursday (February 29). President of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examinations, Chiranjib Bhattacharya, said that the candidature of two students were scrapped on Thursday, the remaining 39 were disqualified on previous dates. State Education Minister Bratya Basu said that four non-teaching employees were found to be allegedly involved in helping them adopt unfair means during the exams. He said that the council is taking disciplinary actions against them.

Basu also hinted at the possibility of a miniscule number of more employees being involved in such illegal activities, which might be aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the state government or for financial gains.

"A handful of such employees might be involved in such illegal exercise, which might be aimed to show the state government and exam conducting authorities in poor light or for financial gains," he said.

Minister’s apprehensions

The Minister also expressed concerns about a potential conspiracy to defame and destabilise the exam process in the state. He referred to the instances when the Opposition had raised fake reports of question paper leaks.

He cited the vigilance of the police, administration and the public in thwarting such attempts to create chaos.

Minister on disqualification of students

Regarding the disqualification of candidates found with mobile phones, Bhattacharya emphasised that while the council does not wish to ruin their futures, they must learn from their mistakes and adhere to exam rules in the future.

He also mentioned the arrest of a person for circulating a fake question paper on social media and soliciting money from candidates and their guardians.

In efforts to enhance exam security, Bhattacharya said 350 metal detectors were deployed at sensitive exam centres during this year's exams, with plans to further scale up security measures next year.

The non-teaching employees implicated in aiding malpractice were from schools located in Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, and Jalpaiguri.

This year's Class-12 board examination saw an estimated 7,89,867 students appearing, with next year's exams scheduled from March 3 to March 18.

