Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress announces names of three candidates from West Bengal

LoK Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Sunday released another list with three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in West Bengal. The grand old party has fielded Pradip Biswas from Bangaon Reserve seat (SC), Azahar Mollick from Uluberia and Dr Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal.

With the latest announcement, the Congress has revealed the names of 13 candidates out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Among them, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a five-time MP, has been renominated from Behrampore. Other candidates include Ali Imran Ramz from Raiganj, Mostaque Alam from Maldah Uttar, Isha Khan Choudhary from Maldah Dakshin, Md. Murtoja Hussain from Jangipur, Pradip Bhattacharya from Kolkata Uttar, Nepal Mahato from Purulia, Milton Rashid from Birbhum, Priya Roy Chowdhury from Cooch Behar, and Munish Tamang from Darjeeling.

Bhagabangola assembly constituency candidate

The party also named its candidate for the by-election to the Bhagabangola assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. Congress has fielded Anju Begum from Bhagabangola.

When West Bengal will vote?

Elections to the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. By-elections to two assembly constituencies will be held on May 7 (Bhagawangola) and June 1 (Baranagar).

