Bengal BJP writes to Election Commission over attack on NIA

Hours after the National Investigation Agency sustained a vicious attack by a mob of 150 in Bengal's East Medinipur district, the state unit of BJP approached the poll-body over the immediate detention of the top state officials including DG & IG of West Bengal, ADG Law & order among others.

In a letter to the state Election Commission body, the BJP unit alleged that top state government officials were in direct alliance with the ruling TMC. Citing the absence of police presence from the attack site, the local BJP unit said, "the officers (including OC Bhupatinagar Police Station, SDPO Contai, SP Purba Medinipur District, ADG Law & Order and DG & IG of the West Bengal) have shown beyond doubt their complete allegiance towards the party in power, since the people being taken in custody by the NIA were TMC goons."

The state BJP unit in their letter further also draw parallels over the incident's timeline with a derogatory statement passed by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee against central agencies yesterday. It also linked the similarities of today's incident with what happened in Sandeshkhali a couple of months back.

Two NIA officials sustained serious injuries

It is pertinent to note that earlier today the team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) came under attack in Bengal's East Medinipur district while they were carrying out a raid in connection with a 2022 bomb blast case.

According to a video being circulated on X (formerly Twitter), a mob of over 150 was seen blocking a police vehicle while demanding them to go back. In a chaos that further engulfs, the mob suddenly attacks the team and vandalised the agency's car, resulting in the vehicle's windscreen being broken.

The attack also left two NIA officials being severely injured.

Violation of MCC by TMC

Meanwhile, in a separate letter to the West Bengal's Election Commission body, the state BJP unit highlighted an incident of MCC guideline violation by the TMC.

Citing an incident, the local BJP unit said, on the occasion of 'Alvida Jumma' for Ramzan, the TMC through the Purulia District Minority Cell, yesterday distributed goody bags to the local people belonging to a minority community. The BJP mentioned that the goody bags holding images of Mamta Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were distributed among hundreds of people so that they are made to understand who is giving away those goody bags to them and the reason behind thereof.

