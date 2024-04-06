NIA team attacked in Bengal's Bhupatinagar, two officials injured, vehicles damaged

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

West Bengal: Two officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who went to probe the Bhupatinagar Blast in Bengal's West Midnapore, were injured as the probing team was targeted by unknown miscreants.

The NIA team went to apprehend one person on Friday night in relation to the Bhupatinagar Blast along with CAPF. They were attacked by unknown miscreants who resorted to stone pelting.

In the incident, glass panes of NIA vehicles were damaged while two officers sustained minor injuries.

This happened three months after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked in Sandeshkhali.

NIA officers faced protesters in Sandeshkhali while they were carrying out an investigation in connection with the Bhupatinagar blast case. People allegedly tried to stop the NIA team from taking the accused persons along with them.

