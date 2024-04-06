Saturday, April 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. CBI raids several locations in Delhi in connection with child trafficking, two newborns rescued

CBI raids several locations in Delhi in connection with child trafficking, two newborns rescued

The central probing agency raided multiple locations in Delhi on Friday night. Several people including a woman have been detained and are being questioned in the child trafficking case.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: April 06, 2024 10:05 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one person and rescued two children after it conducted raids at several places in Delhi in connection with child trafficking. The searches were conducted on Friday evening.

The probing officials rescued two newborn babies from a house in Delhi's Keshavpuram.

In the initial investigation, it seems to be a matter of buying and selling of newborn children. At present, the CBI team is interrogating a woman who is accused of being involved in selling of children and the person who is accused of buying them.

ALSO READ | LG Saxena says ‘Delhi health system on ventilators’, Kejriwal govt alleges ‘conspiracy’ | DETAILS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement