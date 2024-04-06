CBI raids several locations in Delhi in connection with child trafficking, two newborns rescued

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one person and rescued two children after it conducted raids at several places in Delhi in connection with child trafficking. The searches were conducted on Friday evening.

The probing officials rescued two newborn babies from a house in Delhi's Keshavpuram.

In the initial investigation, it seems to be a matter of buying and selling of newborn children. At present, the CBI team is interrogating a woman who is accused of being involved in selling of children and the person who is accused of buying them.

