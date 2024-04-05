LG Saxena says ‘Delhi health system on ventilators’, Kejriwal govt alleges ‘conspiracy’ | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government and LG VK Saxena have picked up yet another fight, this time over the condition of health services in the national capital. This comes after Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote to the LG regarding “deteriorating” condition of the system, to which Saxena on Friday (April 5) said that the city’s health system “is on ventilators” and suggested the minister to make a roadmap to improve the situation. The Delhi government has hit back at Saxena and said that “LG is supporting the officers responsible for the shortage of medicines”.

Bharadwaj had written a letter to the LG on Thursday on the matter, to which the latter responded today.

What did the LG say in the letter?

The Delhi LG said that he called Bharadwaj for a meeting on the matter twice in a week, however, he did not show up.

“In the last one week, I called you for a meeting twice but you did not come. As far as action against the guilty officers is concerned, it can be done through the meeting of NCCSA which is headed by the CM. For the last 6 months, the CM has not called the meeting of NCCSA,” the Delhi LG wrote.

Saxena further said that the Minister wants to “avoid” his responsibilities.

“I feel that in this way you just want to avoid your responsibilities. The truth about the health model of Delhi that is talked about is that there is not even cotton in the hospital. It seems that Delhi's health system itself is on ventilators. In 9 years, Delhi government has built only one hospital,” he said.

“Showing your leadership ability, you should make a roadmap to improve the health services. And it should start by bringing a white paper,” he added.

Delhi government hits back at LG

The Delhi government hit back at Saxena and alleged that there is a shortage of medicines in the government hospitals “under a conspiracy”.

“Under a conspiracy, there is a shortage of medicines and other essential materials in Delhi government hospitals. Only LG can take action against officers. LG’s letter shows that he does not want to take action against those officers. LG is supporting the officers responsible for the shortage of medicines in Delhi. LG is doing politics on medicines and treatment of the poor,” the government said.

