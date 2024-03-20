Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Whether it's Akshara or Pawan, I have no problem,' says TMC's Shatrughan Sinha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bollywood veteran and Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha said that he has no objection to either Akshara Singh or Pawan Singh contesting opposite him from the Asansol seat in the Lok Sabha election. Sinha, a seasoned actor and politician, has been selected as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee for the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Asansol is presently being represented by Sinha.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier nominated Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to contest from the Asansol constituency in West Bengal. However, declined to contest the poos from Asansol. Previously, there were speculations about the possibility of the BJP nominating actress Akshara Singh for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Here's what Shatrughan Sinha said about Akshara and Pawan Singh

In an exclusive interview with India TV, the TMC leader openly discussed his seat and his opponents. Shatrughan Sinha said, "I am not a Bihari or Bengali Babu, but a Hindustani Babu."

When asked about Pawan Singh, Sinha said, "Pawan Singh is a decent person. He has withdrawn his nomination. Nonetheless, someone else will contest there, whether it's Akshara or Pawan—I don't have any objections. My candidacy was declared first in the nation. There was an endeavour to tarnish Mamata Didi's reputation through the Sandeshkhali incident, but the BJP won't gain from this."

Are they going to buy seats?

He further said that the BJP is chanting the slogan of crossing the 400-seat mark, but the TMC MP questioned where they would secure so many seats—will they purchase them? He speculated that they might garner approximately 150 to 200 seats (around 175). He also emphasized that the BJP's circumstances should not mirror the India Shining campaign of 2004.

Shatrughan Sinha on Nitish Kumar

Regarding the alliance, Sinha said that whoever holds the majority in the I.N.D.I alliance will be the Prime Minister, or all the parties will collectively deliberate and decide on all matters.

Talking about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he clarified that the JDU leader did not exit the alliance due to West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Concerning the inclusion of his daughter and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha in his campaign, he expressed, "It's imperative for me to campaign alongside Sonakshi in Asansol; the public stands firmly behind me."

"I harbor no regrets regarding Yashwant Sinha's statements; you may anticipate surprising developments concerning Yashwant Sinha in the coming two to three days. There's competition for the Prime Minister's post between Mamata, Kejriwal, and Akhilesh, against Modi," he added.

