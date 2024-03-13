'I will fight elections', declares Pawan Singh days after pulling out as BJP's Asansol candidate

Follow us on Image Source : X Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, who was named a BJP candidate from West Bengal's Asansol constituency.

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, who was named as a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from West Bengal's Asansol constituency, on Wednesday promised to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after he pulled out from Asansol due to a controversy surrounding his songs. Singh was named in the BJP's first list of candidates for the upcoming general elections.

"I will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to my society, people, people and mother. Your blessings and cooperation are needed. Jai Mata Di!." Singh wrote on social media platform X.

The selection of Singh, a 38-year-old resident of Bihar, as the candidate for Bengal's Asansol seat had ignited a substantial row on social media platforms. Several individuals raised concerns regarding Singh's past work, particularly his discography, which contains several songs featuring "objectionable references" to Bengali women.

West Bengal minister and TMC leader Babul Supriyo had also slammed the BJP for fielding Singh from Asansol. "Have always said, that BJP is anti-Bengali - the fact that they didn't give a cabinet seat to any Bengali in the 10 years they are in power is proof enough for that but now fielding Pawan Singh from Asansol shows their insensitivity against Bengali women," he posted on X.

BJP leader Tathagata Roy had also called for a "fresh look" at the Asansol candidate after the selection of Pawan Singh. "Unlike TMC, where candidature is decided by the whims and fancies of one woman, BJP chooses its candidates on a systematic survey. However, the surveyors are not infallible nor free from prejudice. A FRESH LOOK AT ASANSOL IS CALLED FOR. IMMEDIATELY (sic)," Roy wrote on X.

In response to the controversy, Pawan Singh on March 3 announced his decision to decline contesting from Asansol and thanked the top leadership of the BJP. "The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol, but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol…" he posted.

A day later, Singh met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.A sansol accommodates a significant migrant population, and the BJP had anticipated that Singh would serve as an effective rival to veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

However, according to reports, the BJP apparently asked Singh to withdraw from the race to alleviate the ensuing controversy, particularly amid the party's focus on the Sandeshkhali issue to target the TMC leadership. Several women in Sandeshkhali have levelled accusations of sexual assault and land grabbing against suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates.

