Howrah witnesses fresh clashes day after Ram Navami violence; stone pelting in Bihar's Sasaram

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bengal: Howrah witnesses fresh clashes day after Ram Navami violence; media teams attacked

Howrah violence: A day after communal clashes erupted during Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Howrah, the town witnessed fresh violence on Friday. Police had to use tear gas shells to control a rampaging mob.

Fresh incident of stone pelting and arsoning was reported from Shibpur. The crowd even attacked the media team stationed in the area to cover the violence.

Reacting to the violence, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "During Mamata Banerjee's rule, journalists were attacked, stone pelting was done during Ram Navami processions. If journalists are becoming victims of violence and State Govt remains a mute spectator, what can be more shameful than this? The more it is condemned, the less it is..."

BJP behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for violence in the industrial town of Howrah on Ram Navami. She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area.

"Howrah's incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," Banerjee told Bengali television news channel ABP Ananda.

Violence in Bihar's Sasaram

Violence was reported in Bihar's Sasaram too. According to reports, stone pelting and clashes took place soon after Ram Navami Shobha yatra in Navratna area of the town. A heavy police deployment has been made in the area and Section 144 has been imposed to control the situation.