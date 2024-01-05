'Phones, cash robbed, three officers grievously injured': ED statement after mob attack in Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The vehicle in which the ED officials were travelling was attacked by the mob in West Bengal.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued an official statement on the attack on its officials in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas during a raid stating that three officials were grievously injured while the officials phones and cash were stolen among other things.

"Mob snatched, robbed mobile phones, laptop, cash and wallets of ED officials during raid in West Bengal," the agency said in an official statement. It further said, "3 officers suffered grievous injuries in attack by mob in West Bengal."

The federal agency also said that it has filed an FIR in connection to the case. It will also seek strengthening of the security cover to its officials and offices present in the state, the sources said.

The CRPF personnel, who accompanied the ED search party, will also record their statement with the police, they said. The CRPF personnel were armed with INSAS rifles and polycarbonate sticks.

A report about the incident has been sent to the ED headquarters in Delhi, according to the sources.

The attack took place when ED officers raided the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan regarding investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam, where they faced attacks from his supporters, resulting in injuries to officers and damage to their vehicles.

The tense situation reached a boiling point as a large number of alleged TMC loyalists assaulted the ED officials and personnel of the central forces during the raid, forcing the officers to abandon their damaged vehicles and take autorickshaws and two-wheelers to reach a safe place.

