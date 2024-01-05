ED team attacked by locals during raids at TMC leader's village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. The locals allegedly surrounded the team and smashed the screens of the car.

In a shocking incident from West Bengal, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked during a raid in North 24 Parganas district on Friday morning. According to the information, the incident occurred in Sandeshkhali village. The incident occurred in the village belonging to TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, where a group of over 100 villagers allegedly displayed hostility towards the central agency team.

According to reports, the ED team had come to the area to conduct raids on properties suspected to be associated with a ration scam. The villagers reportedly surrounded the team, vandalized the screens of the officials' car, and obstructed them from conducting their operations. "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot. When we came, they attacked us," a member of the ED team stated.

BJP condemns act, demands action

Reacting to the incident, former West Bengal BJP President Rahul Sinha condemned the act and called for stringent punishment for culprits. "Shahjahan Sheikh is a don of the Sandeshkhali area. He is also a TMC leader. There are a lot of murder cases against him. The police do not take any action because he is a TMC leader...We condemn the incident & action should be taken..." he told news agency ANI.

ED officer injured in attack

According to an ED official, one of the officers suffered head injuries and had to be taken to a hospital. "This kind of attack is unprecedented. We have sent a report on Shiekh Sajahan to our Delhi office," the official added.

Multi-crore ration distribution scam

Notably, Sajahan is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam. His supporters allegedly attacked the officials and the central forces personnel when they tried to break the lock of the gate of his residence which was not opened by the TMC leader despite several calls made by them. It should be mentioned here that the ED officers are conducting raids at 15 places in West Bengal in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Bengal Municipalities' recruitment scam: ED raids 12 premises linked to TMC minister Rathin Ghosh