Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Bengal Municipalities' recruitment scam: ED raids 12 premises linked to TMC minister Rathin Ghosh

Bengal Municipalities' recruitment scam: ED raids 12 premises linked to TMC minister Rathin Ghosh

Bengal Municipalities' recruitment scam: ED's raids on premises linked to TMC minister Rathin Ghosh are likely to intensify the political slugfest between the TMC and the BJP. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC keeps accusing the BJP of misusing Central probe agencies against its leaders.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Raju Kumar
Kolkata
Updated on: October 05, 2023 11:00 IST
West Bengal Food & Supplies Minister and TMC leader Rathin
Image Source : ANI West Bengal Food & Supplies Minister and TMC leader Rathin Ghosh's residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 12 premises linked to West Bengal Food & Supplies Minister and TMC leader Rathin Ghosh in connection with municipalities' recruitment scam on Thursday. The probe agency carried out searches in different locations, including North 24 Parganas and Kolkata.

The development came two days after the top TMC leaders' protest against the Centre in New Delhi. The fresh raids on the Bengal minister are set to heat up the state politics. The TMC on several occasions accused the BJP-led Central government of misusing the probe agency against its leaders. 

ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Meanwhile, the ED summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before its officers on October 9 in connection with their probe into the alleged irregularities in the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam. The probe agency also summoned Banerjee's wife Rujira for questioning on October 11.

"Our officers will question Banerjee on October 9 and his wife on October 11 in connection with the school jobs scam.

Both have been asked to come to our office at the CGO Complex here," the officer said.

Also, the ED summoned the TMC leader's parents Amit and Lata Banerjee to appear before its officers this week in the same case.

The Diamond Harbour MP, who was asked by ED to appear before it on October 3, had skipped the summons and participated in the party's protest rally in New Delhi against the BJP-led central government demanding immediate release of central funds allegedly owed to the state.

Also read: Sanjay Singh's arrest in Delhi liquor policy scam: AAP to be made accused in case, ED to inform SC

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Top News

Related Kolkata News

Latest News