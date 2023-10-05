Sanjay Singh's arrest in Delhi liquor policy scam: AAP to be made accused in case, ED to inform SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Singh arrested

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh was involved in formulating the excise policy. In this regard, the probing agency has written a letter to CBI. Sanjay Singh was taken into custody Wednesday evening by the Enforcement Directorate, the second high-profile AAP leader arrested in this case after Manish Sisodia. ED officials swooped on Singh's official residence in North Avenue and conducted searches. After day-long questioning, Singh was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to ED, apart from Dinesh Arora, there are many other people who have taken Sanjay Singh's name. All those people are also under the purview of ED investigation.

The ED is also planning to inform Supreme Court on Thursday that the Aam Aadmi Party will be made an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case. On Wednesday, SC had asked the probing why the Delhi-based party was not made an accused when the whole case was that the particular party was a beneficiary. On Wednesday, Justice Sanjeev Khanna had asked ASG S V Raju, "As far as PMLA is concerned, your whole case is that it went to a political party. That political party is still not an accused. How do you answer that?"

While, the Delhi BJP sought to corner the AAP by saying that the heat of the probe will reach party leader Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi-based party reacted strongly to the arrest of its leader Sanjay Singh and said the Enforcement Directorate action is "completely illegal" and shows the saffron brigade's frustration as it is going to lose the 2024 polls to the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

