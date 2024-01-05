Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose condemns attack on ED officials, calls it 'ghastly'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday condemned the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas during a raid. The incident took place in Sandeshkhali village. He hit out at the state government for failing to contain the law and order situation in the state.

Calling it a ghastly incident, Bose said, "It is alarming and deplorable. It is the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. If a govt fails in its basic duty, then the Constitution of India will take its course."

"I reserve all my constitutional options for appropriate action. This pre-election violence should find an early end, and this is the beginning of that end," he further said.

He also stated that Bengal is not a banana republic and the government should stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy.

Earlier, a few ED officers were assaulted and their vehicles were damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan on Friday when they tried to raid his residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam.

(With inputs from PTI)

