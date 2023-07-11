Violence, corruption enemies of Bengal, says Governor CV Ananda Bose

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose

Bengal violence: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday made a statement on political violence in the state saying that Bengal has two enemies -- violence and corruption.

The Governor's statement has come in the wake of the violence which took place during the recently concluded Panchayat elections in the state, counting for which is taking place today.

"Political parties should realise elections are not grounds to examine one's physical strength," Governor Ananda Bose said.

Speaking on Panchayat election results, he said, "I congratulate all those who participated. In a democratic election, there are no winners or losers, there are only winners and winnables. Now is the time for introspection. Democratic elections are friendly contests that shouldn't generate hatred or violence."

Speaking about election results and political violence in the state, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, "BJP's performance would have been better, had the election been fair and peaceful. BJP would have come number 1 and TMC number 2."

"We have no hope from this election (Panchayat Election) after the kind of violence that took place earlier. This is not a mandate because Mamta Banerjee's goons forcefully got the polls done. The central security force was not allowed to reach, and there were no CCTVs in the polling stations. We have lost from many centres by 2, 4, 24 votes. Our victory in West Bengal is that people are coming on the road to defeat TMC," said West Bengal BJP General Secretary Agnimitra Paul.

