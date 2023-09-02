West Bengal: 25-year-old man dies in judicial custody, family alleges torture

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel conduct route march in West Bengal's Howrah district

An undertrial prisoner died in custody in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday, prompting a mob to block a road, alleging that he was tortured by the police. His family and locals blocked a road in the Panchla area of West Bengal's Howrah district, alleging that he was tortured in custody. The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Somnath Sardar, was arrested on charges of abducting a minor girl six years ago, said police. He was produced in court on Wednesday, September 6, and remanded to judicial custody.

The police said that Sardar had committed suicide, but the locals alleged that he was tortured to death. On Friday, September 1, Sardar fell ill in the correctional home and was taken to a hospital, where he died early on Saturday.

His family and locals alleged that he was tortured in custody, which led to his death. They blocked a road in the Panchla area, demanding an investigation into the matter. The police have denied the allegations of torture and said that Sardar died of natural causes. They have also initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The death of Somnath Sardar is the latest in a series of custodial deaths in West Bengal. In the last two years, at least 185 people have died in police custody in the state. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the death of Somnath Sardar and has issued a notice to the West Bengal government seeking a report within two weeks.

