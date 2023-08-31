Bengal youth sentenced to death for killing ex-fiancee last year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

West Bengal: A youth has been sentenced to death by a special fast-track court at Berhampore in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Thursday for killing his former fiancee Sutapa Chowdhury in 2022.

Fast-track court judge Santosh Kumar Pathak pronounced the judgment. The youth's counsel pleaded for life-term punishment for his client.

"However, finally the court pronounced his death sentence. After I get the copy of the order, I will consult his family members and decide over the next course of legal action on this count," the counsel said.

A total of 34 persons appeared as witnesses in the case which included the parents, a couple of journalists, an officer of an e-commerce organisation, local traders where the murder took place and the investigating officer in the case.

What's the case?

The murder took place around 6:35 pm on May 2, 2022 when the woman was returning home. The youth attacked her with a sharp weapon and hacked her repeatedly.

As the local people tried to stop him, he threatened them with a fake pistol and escaped from the spot.

Later investigation revealed that he was in a relationship with the woman, which did not work out later, making him furious.

The investigating officer submitted the charge sheet 75 days after the incident. Police reports said that the victim was hacked 42 times by him.

