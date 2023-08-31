Bihar: Case filed against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot after comments on judiciary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks with the media

Bihar: A criminal case has been registered against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Bihar's Muzaffarpur after his alleged comments on the judiciary.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, said that severe corruption is taking place in the judiciary.

"I have heard that many lawyers take the judgment after writing it. That is the judgement. What is happening inside the judiciary? Be it lower judiciary or upper. The situation is serious. Countrymen should think," he said.

Advocate Sudhir Ojha, who filed the case against Rajasthan CM, said that the entire judiciary and lawyers are hurt by Ashok Gehlot's statement.

"I have filed a criminal case against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the CGM Court, Muzaffarpur... a case has been registered under sections 500, 501, 504, 506 of the IPC... considering the seriousness of the matter, the court has fixed September 11 for hearing in the matter," Ojha said.

BJP state president CP Joshi said that the statement of Gehlot shows his frustration and disappointment.

"Such a statement by a person holding a constitutional post shows his disbelief in the country's Constitution and judicial system. This is because he has completely failed in handling the law and order of the state. You are saying that the Constitution is being flouted while sitting on a constitutional post and raising questions on the judicial system," Joshi slammed.

The Chief minister's remark has put him in a spot with the lawyers of the state mobilising against him.

"Gehlot has given public statements accusing the judiciary of large-scale corruption. The reputation of the judiciary has been damaged by this statement. These derogatory comments not only damage the reputation of the judiciary but also hinder the smooth functioning of the legal system," said former vice-president of Rajasthan Bar council Yogendra Singh Tanwar in a complaint with state Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

With inputs from agencies

