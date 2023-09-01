Friday, September 01, 2023
     
'There will be money, gold everywhere if govt digs up Mamata, Abhishek's homes, says CPM leader

In a statement, Mohammad Salim further said that the BJP will not do this to unearth the truth as they are only interested in bringing religion to the fore.

September 01, 2023
Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Mohammad Salim has hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP at the same time saying that while the saffron party is busy finding what's beneath Gyanwapi in UP, Qutub Minar or Taj Mahal, if they would dig up Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's house, then they would found money, gold everywhere.

In a statement, Mohammad Salim further said that the BJP will not do this to unearth the truth as they are only interested in bringing religion to the fore. The CPM leader made this statement during campaigning for Dhupguri by-elections.

Report by Sujit Das

