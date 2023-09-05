West Bengal: 2,000 bottles of banned cough syrup seized in Nadia

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police initiated a probe into the matter

West Bengal Police on Tuesday seized around 2,000 bottles of banned cough syrup Phensedy in Nadia district which borders Bangladesh.

The police arrested three accused in the matter. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted two vehicles in Natunpara in Bhimpur police station area. When they checked the vehicles, they found the cough syrup bottles. The police seized the bottles and arrested the occupants, an officer said.

The arrested persons are residents of Nadia's Karimpur, which is close to the India-Bangladesh border.

Phensedyl contains codeine, which is a narcotic drug that causes addiction when used in large quantities over a period of time.

The cough syrup is used as an intoxicant in Bangladesh as an alternative to alcohol.

(With PTI inputs)

