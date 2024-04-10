Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali cases in big setback to Mamata Banerjee-led govt

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali cases in big setback to Mamata Banerjee-led govt

With the High Court’s order, the CBI is now tasked with spearheading the investigation into the Sandeshkhali sexual assault case. The move aims to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry into the matter, with the court closely overseeing the proceedings.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2024 14:04 IST
Breaking News

In a significant development, the High Court has stepped in to address the harrowing incident of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. Responding to the gravity of the situation, the court has issued a directive for a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. The decision comes amidst escalating concerns surrounding the incident, which has sent shockwaves across the nation. The brutal nature of the assault has sparked outrage, prompting swift action from the judiciary to ensure justice is served.

 

 

