Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali cases in big setback to Mamata Banerjee-led govt

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a significant development, the High Court has stepped in to address the harrowing incident of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. Responding to the gravity of the situation, the court has issued a directive for a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. The decision comes amidst escalating concerns surrounding the incident, which has sent shockwaves across the nation. The brutal nature of the assault has sparked outrage, prompting swift action from the judiciary to ensure justice is served.