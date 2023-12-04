'Don't have any information': Mamata Banerjee to skip December 6 I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

INDIA bloc meeting: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she is not aware of the next INDI alliance meeting. As she has a pre-scheduled programme in north Bengal on that day she will not attend the next meeting on December 6 in Delhi.

Here's what Mamata Banerjee said about meeting

Banerjee said she was unaware of the meeting date and indicated that had she been informed in advance, "she would have rescheduled her itinerary." "I don't know, I have got no information so I kept a programme in North Bengal. If we had the information, we wouldn't have scheduled those programmes. We would have definitely gone (for the meeting), but we have not received any information," she said.

INDI alliance meeting

Congress has called for the next INDI alliance meeting on December 6. The meeting will be held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to formulate a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per the news agency PTI sources. The main agenda is likely to be sharing seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, crucial as early signs suggest Congress losing in key states.

The participation of any other leader from the party at the meeting remains unclear at this point.

Banerjee, accompanied by her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, has consistently participated in previous meetings of the INDIA opposition bloc.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc, a coalition of 28 opposition parties aiming to challenge PM Modi's BJP-led government. They've had meetings and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the 2024 general elections.

"The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting happened in Mumbai during August 31-September 1.

Reportedly, in the Mumbai meeting, the opposition parties adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalised as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.

Also Read: 'INDIA bloc can't win if situation remains same in future': Omar Abdullah on election results

Also Read: Congress calls for the next I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting on December 6