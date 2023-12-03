Congress calls for the next I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting on December 6

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi

Amid Assembly Election Results 2023, Congress calls for the next INDIA alliance meeting on December 6. Party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge dials alliance partners for a meeting in Delhi.

As Congress faces challenges in states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, they're turning to their allies in the INDIA bloc. This opposition group, comprising parties against the BJP, plans to meet on December 6.

According to ANI, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reached out to partners for discussions. The main agenda is likely to be sharing seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, crucial as early signs suggest Congress losing in key states.

Yet, their alliance might face hurdles, especially with the Samajwadi Party expressing discontent. Congress sees this alliance as crucial for competing with Narendra Modi and the BJP in the 2024 elections.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc, a coalition of 28 opposition parties aiming to challenge PM Modi's BJP-led government. They've had meetings and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the 2024 general elections.

"The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting happened in Mumbai during August 31-September 1. In the Mumbai meeting, the opposition parties adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalised as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take", reports ANI.

