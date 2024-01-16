Mamata to hold 'harmony rally' in Kolkata on Ram Mandir inauguration day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a 'rally for harmony' with people from all religions in Kolkata on January 22 - on a day when PM Modi will inaugurate Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries from across the sphere are scheduled to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The harmony rally will be organised by the TMC,

Banerjee on Tuesday announced she would lead a harmony rally in Kolkata. She will begin the procession from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata after paying obeisance to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple.

"On January 22, I will visit the Kalighat temple and offer puja. Then I will take part in a harmony rally with people of all religions. This has nothing to do with any other programme," she said, addressing a press conference at the state secretariat.

TMC leaders to offer prayers at different religious places

The march will touch upon places of worship of different religions, including mosques, churches and gurdwaras, before culminating at the Park Circus Maidan, she said.

Harmony rallies in other districts as well

Banerjee also asked party workers to organise similar rallies in all the districts of the state. She said that 'Pran Pratistha' or consecration is not the job of politicians but of priests.

"It is not our job to do 'Pran Pratistha'. It is the job of the priests. Our job is to create infrastructure," She said.

(With PTI inputs)

