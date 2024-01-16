Kejriwal, his wife Sunita attend AAP's Sundarkand recitation event at Rohini temple | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita attended the Sundarkand recitation event at Pracheen Shri Balaji Mandir on Tuesday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held 'Sundarkand' recitation programmes across all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also attended the 'Sundarkand' recitation event in Chirag Delhi.

The ruling party in Delhi organised religious events at 2,600 spots, including all assembly constituencies and municipal wards. These programmes will be held in the city every Tuesday.

An organisation has been formed within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for this, he said in a briefing on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has not yet received any formal invitation for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, sources in the AAP said. The chief minister, however, received a letter a few days back informing that he should block his dates and that a formal invite along with details will follow, they said.

'Chhota recharge of RSS': Owaisi takes dig at AAP

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and termed him “chhota (small) recharge of RSS as his party AAP decided to hold Sundarkand recitation event across Delhi.

"Chhota Recharge of RSS has decided that Sunderkand Path will be organized in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. This decision was taken because of the inauguration on January 22," Owaisi posted on X.

