Ram Mandir inauguration 'Modi ka function': Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at PM Modi

The Congress has particularly declined the invitation for the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony and had termed it as a RSS/BJP event.

Updated on: January 16, 2024 14:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Kohima reiterated that the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 is 'RSS BJP function.' The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi reached Nagaland on Monday evening.  

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering said, "The RSS and the BJP have made the January 22 function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, and all practices. Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is a political function."

"So it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS..," he added.

'RSS/BJP event'

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, and leader in the Lok Sabha Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have 'respectfully declined' Ram Temple invitation by calling it RSS-BJP event. The Congress in its statement said, "...While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event."

