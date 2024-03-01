Mamata arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet PM Modi amid row over withholding West Bengal’s funds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan during his two-day visit to the state on Friday (March 1) evening. The Prime Minister is in West Bengal on a two-day tour where he will address rallies in Hooghly and Nadia districts and also inaugurate several projects. He will be staying at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Friday night.

Mamata’s meeting with the Prime Minister comes as the state government has been alleging that the Centre owes Rs 1.18 lakh crore to West Bengal.

The West Bengal government commenced the payment of dues to approximately 30 lakh MGNREGA workers on Monday, amounting to Rs 2,700 crore, pending since March 2022.

The withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre has been a focal point in the state's political discourse for the past year.

Earlier in December last year, Banerjee had met PM Modi in New Delhi to press for the release of the state's dues.

(With PTI inputs)