Fire breaks out at BNR Hospital in Kolkata, none injured

A fire broke out at the BNR Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on Tuesday morning, leading to chaos in the health facility.

The officials said no one was injured in the fire which was first spotted around 6.40 am at the eye department of the hospital in the Garden Reach area.

"All the patients from the department were shifted to a safe place. Nobody was injured," they added.

Two fire tenders took around 40 minutes to douse the blaze, he said adding the cause of the fire would be ascertained after an investigation.

