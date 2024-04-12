CBI launches dedicated email for Sandeshkhali victims to report crimes: sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Kolkata: CBI officials arrest Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused in the Sandeshkhali case.

In response to a recent order by the division bench of Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has introduced a dedicated email address, sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in, enabling residents of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal to report incidents of crimes against women and land grabbing. A statement issued by the CBI on Thursday confirmed the establishment of the dedicated email platform, emphasising its role as a crucial avenue for individuals in Sandeshkhali, particularly in North 24 Parganas district, to register complaints related to crimes against women and unlawful land acquisition.

Authorities have urged the district magistrate to undertake extensive dissemination efforts within the local community, including the issuance of public notices in widely circulated vernacular newspapers, to ensure maximum awareness and participation in utilizing the newly established email resource.

Following a directive by the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, mandating a court-monitored CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, the launch of the dedicated email initiative underscores the pursuit of an impartial inquiry to uphold principles of justice and equity.