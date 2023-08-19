Saturday, August 19, 2023
     
  5. Cricket Express: India beat Ireland by 2 runs DLS method to take 1-0 series lead, Know All Cricket news

Cricket Express: India beat Ireland by 2 runs DLS method to take 1-0 series lead, Know All Cricket news

India defeated Ireland by two runs via DLS method in first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Dublin on Friday. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a splendid comeback as India restricted Ireland to a below par 139 for seven.
