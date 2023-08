Updated on: August 13, 2023 23:56 IST

Former Pakistan Wicketkeeper Rashid Latif takes a dig on Virat Kohli and Team India Performance in ICC events

Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif has given a controversial statement regarding the removal of Virat Kohli from the captaincy before ODI WC 2023. Posting a video on his social media channel, Latif said that.. Virat had a direction and wanted to win, but he was dismissed.