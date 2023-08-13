Sunday, August 13, 2023
     
Updated on: August 13, 2023 12:50 IST

Dominant Yashasvi Jaiswal hand India series levelling win in Florida

Dominant innings from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India clinch a series-levelling win against West Indies in the 4th T20I match of the series.
