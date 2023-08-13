IND VS WI 4th T20 Full Cricket Scorecard
Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar back as India eye improved show in 3rd ODI
India vs West Indies: Umesh Yadav back in ODI squad, replaces injured Shardul Thakur
Recommended Video
IND VS WI 4th T20 Full Cricket Scorecard
Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar back as India eye improved show in 3rd ODI
India vs West Indies: Umesh Yadav back in ODI squad, replaces injured Shardul Thakur
ICC rankings: Kohli maintains top spot; Prithvi, Pant make big gains
Top News
Haryana: Hindu Mahapanchayat demands NIA probe in Nuh violence, next procession on Aug 28 | DETAILS
Pakistan: 1 terrorist killed, 3 soldiers injured after Chinese convoy attacked in Balochistan
Maharashtra: Over 20 patients die overnight at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital
Rajasthan Shri Rajput Karni Sena president shot at during public event in Udaipur, accused arrested
BJP trying to restrict tribals to jungles by calling them 'vanvasis': Rahul Gandhi
Independence Day: Latest traffic advisory in Delhi, medium, heavy commercial vehicles restricted
Latest News
VI's Independence Day big freedom sale: Check all details here
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Delhi's Alipur
Happy Independence Day 2023, 15 August: Famous Quotes by freedom fighters; Read Here
Aaj Ki Baat: Modi govt tables 3 new bills in Lok Sabha to replace British-era laws
Ex. PM Indira Gandhi gifted an island to Sri Lanka
Anju In Pakistan: I want to come back to India,' says Anju
How to Order National Flag Tricolour
AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
PM Modi to lead Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort; All you need to know about the event
Ladakh: Body of missing Italian trekker found, IAF rescues another injured mountaineer
Punjab: BSF recovers Pakistani drone from Tarn Taran; over 3 kg heroin seized from Ferozepur
Himachal Pradesh: National Highway 205 blocked due to landslide near Bilaspur | VIDEO
Independence Day 2023: Here's list of prominent leaders associated with 1857 revolt | READ
Pakistan: 1 terrorist killed, 3 soldiers injured after Chinese convoy attacked in Balochistan
'This is not India's problem, this is.... ': UK assures New Delhi to protect its embassy in London
Europe: Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want 'thousands of illegal immigrants'
Canada: Amid strain relations between India-Ottawa, another Hindu temple vandalised by Khalistani
Pakistan bans journalists on TV channels who are critical of military, Shehbaz Sharif government
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new teaser of Jawan's song 'Chaleya'
WATCH: Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Dham after Jailer’s massive success; offers prayers to Lord Badr
India TV Poll Results: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer, know what people want to watch
Kannada actor-producer Veerendra Babu arrested on rape charges, all you need to know about the case
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bihar's Tej Pratap supports Elvish Yadav, deletes tweet after backlash
From Samson to Jaiswal, players who are playing in WI T20Is but are unlikely for Asia Cup
WI vs IND, Today Match Prediction - Who will win 5th T20I? Top Performers and Probable XIs
India vs West Indies 5th T20I: From Pitch reports to records, all you need to know about Lauderhill
Red card-like rule to be deployed in Cricket for the first time ever
Shubman Gill-Yashasvi Jaiswal pair breaks Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan's World record in T20Is
VI's Independence Day big freedom sale: Check all details here
YouTube trials countdown timer on ad-block alerts
Google Sheets now features pre-fill option: Know how it works
Twitter.com transitioning to X.com on iOS devices
OpenAI could lead to bankruptcy in 2024: Here's why
Indian Navy to take part in Malabar exercise with Quad partners: What is its strategic importance?
1980 Moradabad riots: Judicial commission report presented in UP Assembly, all you need to know
Centre plans for ATM penetration across India: What are White Label ATMs and Brown Label ATMs?
166 people put on 'no-fly list' in last 2 years: What is it? Levels of offences involved, incidents
KPA withdraws support from Manipur govt: Who founded it and what was its impact in 2022 polls?
FACT CHECK: Did ISRO send astronauts with Chandrayaan-3 into space? | Know the truth here
FACT CHECK: Viral video claims Dalit woman beaten up by a priest for entering temple. Is it real?
FACT CHECK: Are mails from govt-affiliated cyber crime unit threatening users of action real?
FACT CHECK: Did PM Modi turn his back on Lord Ganesh at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Temple? Check here
FACT CHECK: Is viral video of Hindu man being assaulted by Muslims from Haryana's Nuh? Check here
Horoscope Today, August 13: Happiness in married life for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 12: Sagittarius will be focused in spirituality; know about other signs
Horoscope Today, August 11: Positive changes in workplace for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 10: Sagittarius to get some good news; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 9: Leo to make plans for future; know about other zodiac signs
Outdoor air pollution increases non-lung cancer risk, finds study
Why taking lunch late is bad for your health? Here's what Rijuta Diwekar said
Why do people die due to cardiac arrest? Know the causes and prevention tips for the heart condition
New Covid variant EG.5 causes spike in US: Here's all you need to know | EXPLAINED
New Covid variant EG.5 causes spike in US: Here's all you need to know | EXPLAINED
Independence Day 2023: Planning to hoist a national flag? Here's how to do it properly
Kygo's Palm Tree Music Festival to debut in India this year, everything you need to know
Independence Day 2023: Six best fancy dress ideas for kids
Karela Seekh Kebab to Khatte Meethe Aloo: Mouth-watering healthy recipes for monsoon
International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023: Ten important tribes in India