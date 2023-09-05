Updated on: September 05, 2023 22:04 IST

Cricket Express: Team India reached Super-4, Ravindra Jadeja's magic worked. Asia Cup 2023

Team India won by 10 wickets against Nepal in Asia Cup. Batting first, Nepal had given the target of 230 runs to the Indian team. After which the Indian opening pair Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill batted brilliantly and achieved this score without losing any wicket.