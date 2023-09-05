ODI WC 2023: Team India captain Rohit got angry on the question of what is the environment in PC, watch video
Asia Cup IND VS NEP: Second Rohit stood in front of Team India captain Rohit Sharma, gave a big challenge
Asia Cup IND vs NEP: What has happened to the bats of Rohit, Virat and Gill, how will they return to form
Recommended Video
ODI WC 2023: Team India captain Rohit got angry on the question of what is the environment in PC, watch video
Asia Cup IND VS NEP: Second Rohit stood in front of Team India captain Rohit Sharma, gave a big challenge
Asia Cup IND vs NEP: What has happened to the bats of Rohit, Virat and Gill, how will they return to form
Sports Wrap: Neeraj got second place in Diamond League and Rinku Singh's amazing batting, Latest news of Sports
Top News
Latest News