Updated on: September 15, 2023 19:51 IST

Asia Cup 2023: 'Triple attack' on Pakistan team captain Babar Azam, watch video

In Asia Cup Super 4, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets in a thrilling match. With this victory, his team has confirmed its place in the finals. Pakistan's journey ended in the Asia Cup. In this match, Sri Lanka achieved the target of 252 runs given by Pakistan on the last ball.