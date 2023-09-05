Updated on: September 05, 2023 10:37 IST

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajiv Shukla reached Pakistan, will the rift between two boards will end ?

BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajiv Shukla have reached Pakistan via Wagah Border on the invitation given by PCB for Asia Cup. On the other side of the border, PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf welcomed him and everyone had dinner together.