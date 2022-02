Updated on: February 12, 2022 15:20 IST

OMG: Rahul Gandhi goes missing from UP election campaigning!

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a heated campaigning for Assembly Election 2022 with leaders, including PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath leaving no stone unturned to ensure BJP's victory. But former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is nowhere to be seen in the state. Why is Rahul Gandhi absent from UP campaigning? Watch this special episode of OMG.