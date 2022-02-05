Watch Super 50 News bulletin | February 04, 2022
Top News
'Ma Saraswati doesn’t differentiate': Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka hijab row
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Gehlot, Pilot are Congress star campaigners for 3rd phase UP elections
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Schools, colleges to reopen in Uttar Pradesh from February 7
Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts J&K, tremors felts in Delhi-NCR
Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates, veteran singer again on ventilator
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Latest News
OPINION | Attack on AIMIM chief Owaisi must be unequivocally condemned
Under-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull's INDU19 team eye fifth title in the final against ENGU19
Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for Ghoomer, says 'can’t ask for a better birthday present'
Ex-New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Saturday, February 05, 2022
How to make your kids genius? Learn from Swami Ramdev
'Don't want 'Z' security, make me an 'A' category citizen': Owaisi in Lok Sabha
PM Modi trains guns at Akhilesh Yadav, says 'fake Samajwadi - 100% pariwarvadi'
Goa Assembly Polls: Cong candidates take 'anti-defection' oath in Rahul Gandhi's presence
UP Election 2022: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath files nomination from stronghold Gorakhpur
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew arrested by ED in money laundering case
Ex-FM Chidambaram calls budget speech 'most capitalist ever', says word 'poor' occured only twice
Mamata Banerjee criticises Union Budget 2022, calls it 'Pegasus spin'
Budget 2022-2023: Key Highlights
Cryptocurrency: India's own digital currency to come soon; how much tax it will attract | Key points
Budget 2022: Chip embedded passport to be issued in India | What is new e-passport system
Government panel recommends emergency use authorisation for single-dose COVID jab Sputnik Light
Madhya Pradesh removes restriction on number of wedding guests as Covid cases decline
Earthquake jolts J&K: Crown of Charar-i-Sharief tomb tilts due to strong tremors
Peru: 7 killed when plane on Nazca lines tour crashes
Pakistan PM Imran Khan left red-faced in Beijing: Here's what happened
Triple vaccinated can fight Omicron variant efficiently: Study
Gautam Adani becomes richest Asian and 10th in world
Winter Olympics 2022: Putin meets Chinese president Xi Jinping in Beijing amid Ukraine tensions
U19 World Cup 2022: Top 5 India U19 stars to watch out for in final against England
U19 World Cup 2022: Kohli gives 'best wishes' to India U19 ahead of final vs England
Justin Langer quits as Australia head coach
Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best boyfriend' as actor recreated Gangubai Kathiawadi namaste pose
PICS: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad papped post dinner date again! Fans say 'they look cute together'
Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West's 'constant attacks,' accuses him of manipulating their divorce
Naga Chaitanya wraps up 'Thank You' shoot, drops his intense FIRST look from film
OPPO Reno7 Series Launches Reno7 and Reno7 Pro along with Enco M32 and Watch Free
Noise launches ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch with calling feature at Rs. 3,999
NETGEAR Launches AX1800 and AX6000 WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders in India
Portronics launches Pico 10- Smart Music LED Projector at Rs 29,990
Netflix adds Riot Games- expanding its gaming lineup
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai: Best 'saree look' of actresses in Bollywood movies
Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Mohit Raina: Celebrity grooms who rocked a beard on wedding day
Nehha Pendse, Saumya Tandon, Falguni Rajani and other actors who quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain
Nimrat Kaur, Suraj Sharma, Anupam Tripathi: Indian actors who featured in international series
Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, Sonarika Bhadoria: TV actresses who nailed their mythological roles
Covid19 may soon be detectable via an eye test
Xerostomia: The after effect of oral cancer; everything you need to know
6 reasons to monitor your daily drinking water consumption
World Cancer Day 2022: What are the lifestyle changes that may help prevent cancer?
Why is India seeing a rise in death rate despite low Covid cases?
Woman puts up husband for auction and the reason will crack you up
After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann & Sara Ali Khan join 'That's Not My Name' trend
'Job toh thik hai, shadi kab karoge': One liners every single working woman is fed up of hearing
After Wikipedia edit, 'crepe' described as a 'type of dosa' and desis are loving it
Shark Tank India: Who is Anupam Mittal whose wedding video with BB 4's Aanchal Kumar is going viral?