Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
  5. Trump meets Imran Khan in New York

Trump meets Imran Khan in New York

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 24, 2019 8:57 IST ]
Describing himself as "an extremely good arbitrator", US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue, but both sides have to agree on that.
