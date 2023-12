Updated on: December 11, 2023 11:14 IST

TMC's Kunal Ghosh expresses concern over IT raids connected to Dhiraj Sahu

Reacting to the hundreds of crores of cash recovered from properties linked to Congress leader Dhiraj Sahu, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on December 10 said that it is a matter of investigation and the Congress needs to think about it.