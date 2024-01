Updated on: January 22, 2024 10:16 IST

Surat jeweller crafts stunning gold-plated replica of Ayodhya Ram Temple | Ram Temple Replica

As Shree Ram Lalla is returning home on January 22, Ram devotees around the globe remain dipped in religious fervor. As industrialists to artists dedicate something new to the Ram Temple every day, a Surat-based jeweller has prepared a gold-plated replica of the temple.