Updated on: December 13, 2023 14:50 IST

Super 100: Watch Top 100 News of The Day

Vishnudev Sai will take oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh today. The oath taking program will be held at the Science College Ground in Raipur. Vishnudev Sai, who comes from the tribal community, will be the fourth CM of Chhattisgarh.