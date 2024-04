Updated on: April 06, 2024 18:03 IST

Pramod Tiwari on Congress Nyay Patra, says historical document that solves country's problems

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on April 06 expressed his pride for the Congress Manifesto or 'Nyay Patra' released on April 05. Stating that it consists of 25 issues and 10 guarantees, he claimed that it is a historical document that solves the country's problems. Watch to know more!